Sidhu will return to politics if named Congress CM face in Punjab, says his wife

Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will return to active politics only if the party declares him its chief ministerial face in Punjab, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on law and order concerns, she said the couple “always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat” but “do not have Rs 500 crore” to offer any party. “The one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM,” she remarked.

“If any party gives him that power so that he can improve Punjab… we will give results and turn Punjab into a golden state,” she said, adding they do not have money to give but “can transform” the state.

She also referred to “infighting” within the Punjab Congress, claiming that five leaders already aspire to the chief minister’s post and “won’t let Sidhu come forward.” Her husband, she added, remains “strongly attached” to the party and to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"But with so much infighting, I do not feel that they will let Navjot Sidhu be promoted as there are already five CMs faces and they are hell bent on defeating the Congress. If they (high command) understand this then it is a different matter," she said.

Asked if the BJP gives him this responsibility then whether the cricketer-turned-politician will rejoin the BJP, she said, "I cannot comment on his behalf." On whether Sidhu will return to active politics if the Congress announces him as chief ministerial face, she said he will return. "But otherwise, he is earning good money and he is happy," she added.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party's events and activities for the past many months. He did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also.

Sidhu had made a comeback to cricket commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

In April, Sidhu had launched his new YouTube channel 'Navjot Sidhu Official' for sharing his life experiences, talking about cricket, commentary, motivational talks, lifestyle.

At that time, when Sidhu was asked about returning to active politics, he had then said time will tell, stating that he did politics for people's welfare and it was never a business for him.

Assembly polls are due in Punjab in 2027.