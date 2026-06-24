Shutdown across Ladakh as leaders push for liquor talks and autonomy rights

Thousands of protesters joined rallies across Ladakh on Tuesday amid a shutdown against the free flow of liquor in the region and the Centre’s alleged backtracking on last month’s agreement, which reportedly offered constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 and a legislative body for the region.

The protest rallies took place as Leh hosted the inaugural Sindhu Kumbh on the 30th anniversary of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra. The event, co-organised by the RSS, allied groups, and the administration led by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, drew a much smaller crowd, mostly non-locals, reflecting the differing priorities of the local population and the administration.

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Shops, business establishments and private institutions remained closed in most parts of the Union Territory on Tuesday in response to the shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). Still, transport services were exempted to prevent inconvenience to the tourists. There were no reports of any violence.

The towns of Leh and Kargil witnessed major rallies in which Ladakhi leaders criticised the government and threatened to intensify the protests.

The leaders had claimed a breakthrough on May 22 in talks with the ministry of home affairs officials, stating they reached an in-principle agreement where the Centre reportedly agreed to provide constitutional safeguards under a provision akin to Article 371 and a legislative body with full control over the bureaucracy.

The leaders have since complained that the MHA apparently backtracked on the agreement, as the minutes of the meeting made no such mention. A recent excise policy allowing the sale of hard liquor and the opening of several new liquor outlets further inflamed the situation. Earlier, only beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages could be sold through a limited number of retail outlets.

The administration claimed, surprisingly, that the non-availability was prompting individuals to resort to illegal narcotic substances and that hard liquor was made available to combat drugs.

“A successful bandh in Leh and Kargil and protest in Leh city is being observed today against the recently introduced excise policy facilitating the opening of liquor outlets, the ongoing land digitisation process being carried out without adequate consultation and consent of local stakeholders, and the proposed privatisation of the power department,” Kargil leader Sajjad Kargili said on X on Tuesday.

“The movement also reflects the growing demand of the people of Ladakh for democratic rights, constitutional safeguards, protection of land and resources, and greater participation in decisions that directly impact their future.”

At Leh, leaders, including the LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, said the

Centre’s intentions were not good and that they were engaging in dialogue merely to buy time.

The LAB and the KDA have been jointly spearheading an agitation seeking statehood for Ladakh and the extension of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region. They have held several rounds of talks with the Centre since 2021.

Dorjay accused the Centre of failing to show sincerity in addressing their key demands.

LG Saxena, senior RSS and BJP leaders, including Indresh Kumar, attended “the Pratham Sindhu Kumbh”, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the annual Sindhu Darshan on the banks of the Indus river.

Saxena said the event highlights a unique opportunity to experience Ladakh’s rich culture, vibrant traditions, and spiritual heritage.

“Artists from Ladakh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh enthralled the audience with vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the rich diversity of India’s traditions and adding colour and grandeur to the celebrations,” he said.

The festival was launched in 1997 by L.K. Advani, connecting the river with Hindu civilisation centred around the Indus. Ladakhi Buddhists initially embraced the

festival after the BJP supported their call for Union Territory status, but many believe the Hindutva groups were using the event to bolster their footprint in the area.