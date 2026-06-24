Anxious wait for revised marks as CBSE re-evaluation results face delays

Thousands of students who had applied for verification and re-evaluation of their CBSE Class XII marks are awaiting their final results at a time when central universities are set to kickstart their admission process this week.

Vedant Shrivastava, who first flagged the exchange of his answer script and prompted the CBSE to admit its mistake and send him the actual copy, said on Tuesday that he was yet to receive his revised marks following his re-evaluation application.

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“Many students, including me, have still not received our CBSE re-evaluation results despite the board announcing that most results have been released. @cbseindia29 Please provide an update and release all pending revaluation results at the earliest,” Vedant posted on X.

In a media release on Sunday, the CBSE said the results of around 87 per cent of candidates who had sought re-evaluation and/or verification had been declared. Nearly 1.68 lakh students had applied for verification and re-evaluation.

The CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system has drawn flak for generating blurry scanned copies of answer scripts that several evaluators found difficult to assess. Some students alleged that pages from their answer scripts were missing or exchanged with those of other students.

Rajeev Kumar, a retired computer science professor from IIT Kharagpur, said: "All students should have been provided scanned copies of marked answer sheets free, enabling them to apply for verification and revaluation. On the contrary, technical issues on the CBSE portal denied thousands of students the chance to apply for copies. Such lapses raise serious questions about accountability, and are contrary to the stated objectives of transparency and fairness underlying the OSM initiative.”

A principal said a student who had initially scored 79 in chemistry was awarded 100 after he challenged the assessment. "Many of his answers were not marked. The CBSE claims that all answers get evaluated under the OSM system. That is clearly not true,” she said.