Shukla’s International Space Station flight pushed to June 10: Axiom Space

Axiom Space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been pushed to June 10, Axiom Space spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The mission was supposed to launch on June 8.

Shukla will perform scientific experiments on the ISS that hold immense importance for future space missions, including the Gaganyaan project, science and technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Singh said Shukla is set to travel to the ISS as part of Axiom Space mission next week and his role will be just as significant as of the other three astronauts participating in the commercial mission.

"It is a matter of pride for all Indians that Shubhanshu Shukla will be part of this international space mission. His role will be just as significant as anyone else involved," the minister said.

"I am really, really excited to go into microgravity and experience spaceflight on my own," Shukla, who goes by the nickname 'Shuks', had said at a press conference in January.

Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting science, outreach, and commercial activities.

Shukla is set to conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from Nasa.

ISRO has lined up a set of seven experiments for Shukla, who will also participate in five joint studies planned by NASA for its human research program.

It has drawn up plans to focus on India-centric food for carrying out experiments on the ISS, including sprouting methi (Fenugreek) and moong (green gram) in microgravity conditions.

In January, Shukla said he also planned to capture his experiences on board the ISS through pictures and videos which can be shared with all the "'Bharatvaasis' back home."