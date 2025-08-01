PM Narendra Modi pat for Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for Statue of Unity visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah shared a moment, virtually, to bond over travel.

In Ahmedabad to attend the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), Omar took time to visit the Statue of Unity located on the banks of the Narmada River in Kevadia colony on Thursday.

Taking time off from the heated debates on Donald Trump’s peace brokering and whether India’s economy is dead, Prime Minister Modi displayed his pleasure at Omar’s soaking sights of his home state, Gujarat.

“Kashmir to Kevadia. Good to see Omar Abdullah enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India,” Modi wrote on his X handle last night.

Along with his post, Modi also shared a photo of Omar standing in front of the colossal statue.

Omar also had a message for the well-travelled Prime Minister.

“I am a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons and the mind. It’s especially important for us in Jammu and Kashmir as tourism is a crucial part of our economy and has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people. That is why I and my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the tragic events earlier this year,” Omar wrote.

Earlier on Thursday he had shared images of him running along the Sabarmati Riverfront, which he described as “one of the nicest places I have been able to run and it.”

The attack on tourists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley in which 26 people were killed and led to a minor war with Pakistan is being hotly debated by Indian politicians across the spectrum, with the BJP calling it a robust and decisive and opposition parties questioning did US President Trump broker peace between the countries.

Recently Omar had also met the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat and requested her to visit Kashmir. After Operation Sindoor, a Trinamool delegation had visited Poonch, Rajouri and other areas affected by Pakistani bombs, grenades and shelling.