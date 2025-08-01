EC announces schedule for Vice President's election, polling on September 9

The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9, the poll authority announced on Friday.

The notification for the vice presidential election will be issued on August 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21.

The results of the election will be announced on the polling day -- September 9 -- itself, the Election Commission said.

The post of the vice president fell vacant after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 22.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. The letter was released by the Vice President's Office.

While his resignation was officially attributed to medical advice, it has sparked speculation across political circles about possible underlying tensions within the government.

Manish Tewari, a Congress MP, called the move "totally unexpected".

"No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health," he said.

"But, clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye."

Jairam Ramesh, another Congress MP, called Dhankar's resignation "unprecedented".

He also pointed to the absence of two ministers from an advisory committee meeting presided over by Dhankar that was supposed to happen on Monday afternoon.

Ramesh said Dhankar was not personally informed of their absence and took "umbrage" before rescheduling the meeting for Tuesday.

"Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of who got him elected as vice president in the first instance," he added.

As per the Constitution, the second-highest constitutional position in the country has to be filled by September 19, within 60 days.

The issue of notification is on August 7, the last date for making the nomination is August 21. The scrutiny of nomination is on August 22 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is August 25.

In 2003, Dhankhar joined the BJP and went on to head the party's legal department. In 2019, he was appointed the governor of West Bengal state where he was often at loggerheads with the state government, run by the Trinamool Congress party.

He resigned as governor in 2022 after the BJP nominated him as vice president.

Dhankhar underwent angioplasty in Delhi in March but quickly resumed his duties and remained active in parliament.

With the vice president's seat now vacant, his responsibilities are likely to be handled by the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha or another member designated by the president.