Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claims involvement of individuals with links to Bangladesh in Nagpur violence

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday claimed the involvement of individuals with links to Bangladesh in the recent violence in Nagpur.

Speaking at a press conference here, Nirupam also claimed the violence was "pre-meditated" and was part of a larger conspiracy.

The violence erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17, after rumours spread that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

"The involvement of miscreants in the Nagpur violence can be traced to Bangladesh," Nirupam claimed.

He also alleged that one of the individuals arrested in connection with the unrest was using social media to fund "Mujahideen activities".

Criticising the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) for its perceived alignment with groups he deemed as instigators of the violence, Nirupam asked, "Is the Sena (UBT) aligning itself with the Mujahideen? Are the Thackerays and (Sanjay) Raut supporting them?" This will not be accepted in Maharashtra, the leader of the ruling ally Shiv Sena asserted.

Nirupam further expressed concerns about the broader implications of the stance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), suggesting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has shifted to an "anti-Hindu" position.

"Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai) will soon have a photo of Aurangzeb near the picture of (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and Shivaji Maharaj," he claimed, highlighting his disapproval of the opposition party's current leadership and its political strategies.

Nirupam condemned actions of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and urged strong measures against those involved in similar activities (like violence in Nagpur).

"No one in the state henceforth should indulge in such an activity," he added.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was too early to comment on a foreign or Bangladeshi link to the Nagpur violence as the probe was underway.

Fadnavis said 104 individuals have been identified so far, following an analysis of CCTV footage and video recordings. Action has been initiated against 92 persons, including 12 minors, as per the law.

