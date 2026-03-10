MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Abbott launches medicated stent in India for treating complex heart blockages

The new device, XIENCE Skypoint, is designed to be more flexible, easier to guide through the heart's arteries, including large vessels, and better suited for treating complex heart blockages

PTI Published 10.03.26, 02:28 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Sourced by The Telegraph

Global healthcare company Abbott on Tuesday announced the launch of its drug eluting stent in the country which it claimed would be helpful in treating complex heart blockages.

The new device, XIENCE Skypoint, is designed to be more flexible, easier to guide through the heart's arteries, including large vessels, and better suited for treating complex heart blockages, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of XIENCE Skypoint in India represents an advancement for doctors treating cardiovascular disease, which remains a leading cause of mortality in India," Tushar Sharma, general manager for Abbott's vascular business in India and South Asia said.

Many patients develop severe blockages earlier in life due to rising hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, and lifestyle risks.

"This makes it essential to support doctors with stents that can safely reach difficult areas and treat a wide range of blockages," Sharma stated.

XIENCE Skypoint brings improvements with precision and strengthens commitment to providing advanced heart treatments , the company said.

