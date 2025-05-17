Shashi Tharoor, Eknath Shinde's son among seven team leaders to carry India’s message against terrorism

Shashi Tharoor will lead one of the seven delegations that will visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to carry forth to the world India's message of “zero-tolerance” against terrorism.

The leaders of the other delegations are Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda, (BJP) Kanimozhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) and Srikanth Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

ADVERTISEMENT

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for parliamentary affairs, posted on X (formerly twitter) on Saturday morning.

The Congress on Friday agreed to be part of the all-party delegations, after complaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called a meeting of only NDA chief ministers on 25 May to “take political mileage from Operation Sindoor”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who had complained about the PM’s meeting, later said: “Keeping national interest above all, Congress will certainly join the delegation of multi-party MPs. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress President, who will depute party leaders."

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

“The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism,” per the government.