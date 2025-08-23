Stray dogs can be returned after sterilisation and de-worming: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay its order to round up all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region, but modified the directive to say the dogs can be returned to their neighbourhoods after sterilisation and de-worming.

On August 11, a two-judge bench had ordered all street dogs in the capital shifted to shelters, never to be released again, dismaying animal rights bodies and many citizens.

The latest order, by a three-judge bench, warned that animal activists would face legal consequences if they obstruct authorities from impounding stray dogs for sterilisation and de-worming.

The bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N.V. Anjaria was dealing with appeals moved by people and organisations the court order described as “self-acclaimed animal lovers and NGOs”.

The court expanded the scope of petitions for pan-India directives and impleaded all states and Union Territories for their views on tackling the stray dog threat. It also transferred to itself all cases relating to stray dogs pending before the various high courts.

“The directions contained in paras 12(iii) and 12(iv) (of the previous order), to the extent that they prohibit the release of the picked-up strays, shall be kept in abeyance for the time being,” Friday’s order said.

The order added: “The dogs that are picked up shall be sterilised, de-wormed, vaccinated and released back to the same area from which they were picked up.”

Rabid dogs

The court said the option of “relocation shall not apply to the dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies, and those that display aggressive behaviour”.

They will not be released back into the streets. Asfar as possible, they will be kept in “a separate pound/ shelter after sterilisation and immunisation”.

Street feeding

The feeding of stray dogs on the streets will not be allowed. The court asked civic bodies to start creating dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each ward, and mark these spots with signboards.

“Persons found feeding the dogs on the streets... shall be liable to be proceeded against,” the court said.

Helplines

Each civic body “shall create a dedicated helpline number for reporting... violation of the above directions”, the court said. Violators will face action.

Deposits

Each individual dog lover or NGO that has approached the apex court must deposit ₹ 25,000 or ₹ 2 lakh, respectively, with the court registry within seven days, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the matter any further.

The amounts deposited will go towards “the creation of the infrastructure and facilities for the stray dogs under... the municipal bodies”, the court said.

Adoption

Animal lovers can apply to civic authorities to be allowed to adopt street dogs. A dog will be tagged before being given in adoption. It will be the applicant’s responsibility to ensure the adopted dog does not return to the streets.

The next hearing is after eight weeks.