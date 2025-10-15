Sharjeel Imam drops interim bail bid to contest Bihar polls, moves Supreme Court

Activist Sharjeel Imam, accused of a “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 Delhi riots, on Tuesday withdrew from a Delhi court his interim bail plea seeking to contest the Bihar Assembly elections.

With just a week left for filing nominations, Sharjeel’s chances of contesting the polls look uncertain.

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, appearing for Sharjeel, told additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai that the petitioner’s regular bail plea was pending before the Supreme Court, and the proper forum to seek any interim relief should have been the top court instead of the sessions court.

Ibrahim sought to withdraw the bail plea from the sessions court, and his request was allowed.

According to sources, there is a likelihood that Sharjeel may drop his plan to contest the Bihar elections because the last date for filing nominations for the second phase of the polls is October 20. Bihar will vote in two phases — November 6 and November 11. The Bahadurganj Assembly seat, from where Sharjeel is planning to contest as an Independent, will vote in the second phase.

Sources said that even if he filed his interim bail plea in the Supreme Court on Tuesday or Wednesday, there is a slim chance of it getting listed this week. “Six days are left for filing nominations. If the application is not listed in the top court before October 20, then it will become infructuous,” a source said.

Sharjeel, in jail for five years in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, wanted to contest from the Bahadurganj seat and had sought interim bail from October 15-29 for filing nomination and campaigning.

“There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family,” the plea said.

Sharjeel’s brother Muzzammil had begun campaigning for him in Bahadurganj in Kishanganj district, which has a higher concentration of Muslims than their native Jehanabad. Their father Akber Imam contested from Jehanabad for the JDU in 2005.

The bail pleas of Sharjeel, Umar Khalid and others were rejected by Delhi High Court on September 2 and their appeal against the decision is pending before the apex court.