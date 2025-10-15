MKCG campus clash leaves students injured, inter-medical meet cancelled in Odisha

Tension gripped Odisha’s premier medical institute, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, after an inter-medical college event turned violent late on Monday night, leaving several students injured and forcing the cancellation of the week-long programme.

The clash broke out during a welcome ceremony around midnight when students from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, arrived at the MKCG campus to participate in the annual inter-medical duty meet.

According to witnesses, what began as a routine welcome turned into a violent confrontation that continued till the early hours of Tuesday. A few students from SCB sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

Dean of MKCG Medical College Dr Suchitra Das said: “The students of VIMSAR reached around 1am on Monday midnight. As per tradition, our students gave them a rousing welcome. However, things turned violent, though the situation was brought under control after seniors and staff intervened.”

She added: “The situation worsened when students from SCB Medical College arrived around 2am. They had some previous enmity. It’s very unfortunate that the SCB students left immediately for Cuttack without even having their food. It’s regrettable.”

Sources said the rivalry between SCB and MKCG students, which dates back to last year when SCB hosted the event, may have contributed to the clash. Police are yet to ascertain the immediate provocation.

The violence reportedly erupted near hostel 3 on the MKCG campus. Students alleged that mud and dung were thrown at the SCB contingent soon after their arrival. Official sources said about 110 students from SCB were attacked by nearly 500 MKCG students, some wielding sticks. Stones were also hurled at the two buses carrying the SCB team, shattering windows. Several students were seen with bandages on their hands and heads, indicating serious injuries.

The injured were treated at MKCG Hospital before being sent back to Cuttack. No formal complaint has yet been registered, police sources said.

The inter-medical meet, which began on October 11 and was scheduled to continue till October 18 with participation from 18 medical colleges across the state, has been cancelled following the violence.

Dean Das said the administration had decided to discontinue such events from next year. “We have decided that no such meeting will be held in future. What’s the point in organising such a programme if it ends in violence? A formal decision will be taken at the council meeting today,” she said.

The police have launched an inquiry to identify those involved in the attack and to prevent further escalation.