SOA’s 5G-powered innovations gain spotlight at India Mobile Congress 2025, Delhi

Three 5G-enabled innovations developed at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University drew wide attention at the four-day India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025), which concluded at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The products — SIASense, CyberNas and BhoomiCare — showcased at the SOA stall impressed visitors from industry, government, academia and research institutions for their social impact and practical applications.

SIASense, developed by professor Renu Sharma from SOA’s department of electrical engineering, uses Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to address rising human-wildlife conflict. The device creates a two-layered security system that detects animal movement and emits deterrent sound frequencies to keep elephants, wild boars and other animals away from human settlements and crops.

CyberNas and BhoomiCare, developed by Dr Bharat Ranjan Jyoti Sahu from the department of computer science and Engineering, also drew strong appreciation. CyberNas offers advanced cybersecurity solutions for secure data handling and digital evidence management to assist law enforcement. BhoomiCare serves as a digital platform for farmers to assess soil fertility and take informed decisions for sustainable agriculture.

All three were developed within the 5G Use Case Lab at AIC-SOA, underscoring the university’s growing role in deep-tech entrepreneurship and applied research.

The SOA stall was inaugurated by Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha’s minister for health and family welfare, parliamentary affairs and electronics and IT.

SOA director Manas Kumar Mallick said: “The Telecom Centre of Excellence India has invited SOA to establish a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing, recognising its growing strength in frontier technologies.”