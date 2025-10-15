MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Odisha government starts Ama Subhaka Yojana to support women taxi drivers with loans

The scheme offers up to Rs 10 lakh loans at zero interest to women taxi drivers, promoting self-employment and eco-friendly electric vehicles across Odisha over four years

Subhashish Mohanty Published 15.10.25, 05:15 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The Odisha government will provide financial assistance to women to buy taxis under a new scheme titled Ama Subhaka Yojana, aimed at creating a cadre of professional women taxi drivers and entrepreneurs across the state.

Commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the initiative seeks to empower women through self-employment and mobility. “We aim to empower women. Around 1,100 women will be created as professional drivers over the next four years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive loans of up to 10 lakh at an annual interest rate of 11 per cent, repayable within five years. The state government will bear the entire interest burden.

The rollout plan targets 200 beneficiaries in the first year, followed by 250 in the second, 300 in the third and 350 in the fourth. To promote eco-friendly transport, women purchasing electric vehicles will receive an additional 2 lakh incentive. Applicants must be aged between 21 and 40.

Officials said the scheme complements the BJP government’s Subhadra Yojana, which provides 10,000 in two instalments to encourage women’s entrepreneurship.

According to government data, 6,216 women have completed driving training at state-run institutes. While similar projects have succeeded in other states, this is the first such large-scale attempt in Odisha to support women in commercial driving.

The government expects the scheme to make women financially independent and confident in a traditionally male-dominated field. However, the Opposition has expressed doubts about its successful implementation.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government Taxi Driver Women Jobs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's largest AI hub, by Google: Tech giant to invest $15 billion in Vizag infra centre

The AI hub, being developed in collaboration with Adani Connex and Airtel, will include a data centre with gigawatt-scale compute capacity designed to help businesses deploy AI-powered solutions and accelerate research and development
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan speaks to the media as he meets the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Nitish’s anger is justified. Why should someone else contest from seats earmarked for JDU?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT