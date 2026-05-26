Severe heatwave scorches north, central India; Uttar Pradesh's Banda tops country at 47.4°C

An intense spell of heat gripped several states on Tuesday, as Uttar Pradesh's Banda district once again topped the country's temperature chart at 47.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees, while temperatures above 47 degrees are categorised as a severe heatwave.

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The weather department further said warm nights were recorded at isolated places across the state.

In Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state.

Bikaner and Phalodi followed closely at 46 degrees Celsius each, while Jaisalmer recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius and Kota 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The state capital, Jaipur, also witnessed severe heat, recording a maximum of 43.2 degrees Celsius. Most major cities reported temperatures above the 40-degree mark on Tuesday.

In Maharashtra, several districts in the Vidarbha region experienced temperatures of above 45 degrees Celsius.

Brahmapuri, which has been sharing the top spot in the IMD temperature list with Banda district, saw mercury soaring to 46.6 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal.

Chandrapur followed with 46.4 degrees Celsius, Wardha registered 46 degrees, Nagpur-Sonegaon Airport region saw mercury rising to 45.5 degrees, and Gondia registered 45.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa emerged as the hottest place in the state with 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Rohtak at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Punjab, Bhatinda registered the highest temperature in the state at 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi saw the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, at the benchmark Safdarjung observatory, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office said stations at Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodhi Road fell short of official heatwave criteria by 0.2 degree, 0.4 degree and 0.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said a dedicated ward for heat-related illnesses has been set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to handle patients suffering from heatstroke and related conditions.

During his visit to the hospital, Singh inspected emergency arrangements, ICU preparedness, special wards and patient care facilities amid rising temperatures in the national capital. The minister said mobile relief units had also been deployed at various locations to provide ORS, cold drinking water and emergency support services to people affected by the heat.

City residents are expected to get some respite from May 29 onwards, with the weather office predicting thunderstorms and rain activity.