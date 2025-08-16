MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

Several parts of Rajasthan likely to witness spells of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in coming days

MeT department said back-to-back low-pressure systems are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days

PTI Published 16.08.25, 02:57 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to an active low-pressure system, a MeT department spokesperson said Saturday.

The department said that Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms over the next four to five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder.

Also Read

The department further said back-to-back low-pressure systems are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, making it highly likely that monsoon activity will remain strong across most parts of Rajasthan in the last week of August, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the MeT office, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan, while a few areas reported heavy rain.

In western Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places and heavy rain at a couple of locations. Bali in Pali district recorded the highest rainfall at 70 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am today.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Thunderstorms Heavy Rainfall
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gabbar Singh’ no more? Congress claims Rahul Gandhi victory as PM Modi vows GST reform

‘For the last 18 months the Indian National Congress has been demanding fundamental changes into the Goods and Services Tax 2.0,’ writes Jairam Ramesh
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I've negotiated five wars to their end, and the wars that were tough. India, Pakistan...

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT