‘Dangerous precedent’: Lawyers, activists, ex-judges write to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Rohingya comments

A group of retired judges, practising lawyers and the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAIR) have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, reminding him about the UN’s comments on the minority Rohingyas of Myanmar.

“… the United Nations has described the Rohingya as “the most persecuted minority in the world”. They are an ethnic minority in Buddhist majority Myanmar who have endured decades of violence and discrimination. Denied citizenship, the Rohingyas are stateless,” the open letter reads.

“They have fled to neighbouring countries in waves over the past many years, escaping what has been described by the International Court of Justice as ethnic cleansing and genocide at the hands of the armed forces. They are fleeing to India, like centuries of refugees before them, seeking basic safety.”

During a hearing on 2 December in the Supreme Court on a habeas corpus petition seeking information on five Rohingyas who allegedly disappeared after being held by Delhi police, CJI Surya Kant had asked where was the Government of India order declaring them as refugees.

“Where is the order of the Government of India declaring them as refugees? Refugee is a well-defined legal term and there is a prescribed authority by the government to declare them. If there is no legal status of a refugee, and somebody is an intruder and he enters illegally, do we have an obligation to keep the fellow here?” the CJI had said.

Questioning whether India had any obligation to people who had entered illegally, he had added: “First you enter, you cross the border illegally. You dug a tunnel or crossed the fence and enter India illegally. Then you say now that I have entered your laws must apply to me and say I am entitled to food, I am entitled to shelter, my children are entitled to education. Do we want to stretch the law like this?”

The last comment from the CJI, the letter writers said, was deeply troubling.

“As the head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice of India is not just a legal functionary – but is also the custodian and final arbiter of the rights of the poor, the dispossessed and the marginalised. Your words carry weight not simply in the courtroom but in the conscience of the nation and have a cascading effect on the high courts, the lower judiciary and the government authorities,” the letter stated.

The signatories to the letter include judges such as former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A.P. Shah, former Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru, and former Patna High Court Justice Anjana Prakash, Supreme Court senior advocates such as Rajeev Dhavan, Chander Uday Singh, and Colin Gonzalves and the working group of CJAR, which includes people like Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Since the late 1970s, the Rohingya people have fled from Burma – now Myanmar – in tranches due to persecution by the ruling junta. Not only India, they have fled to other south Asian and southeast Asian countries like Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia over the last 10 years.

Living in the western coastal state of Rakhine, the Rohingyas have been branded as Rohingya Bengalis in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. In the heated political atmosphere in Bengal, the BJP leaders have insisted that Rohingyas would be driven out.

The writers of the letter argued that the CJI’s comments would have a social impact.

“A remark that equates vulnerable persons (who in the case of the Rohingya include thousands of women and children) seeking shelter with “intruders” who “dig tunnels” further dehumanizes those fleeing genocidal persecution and weakens the moral authority of the judiciary,” the writers said.

“Invoking the plight of the poor in India to justify denying protections to refugees sets a dangerous precedent, being contrary to the principles of constitutional justice.”

They reminded the CJI that the apex court had in a verdict observed, “The state is bound to protect the life and liberty of every human being, be he a citizen or otherwise.”

The letter said the case for the Rohingya is different from the undocumented migrants.

“A person does not become a refugee because of recognition, but is recognized because he or she is a refugee.”

They said imprisonment or detention without having individually determined the status (of a refugee) was illegal. They reminded the CJI that India had accepted millions of refugees from then East Pakistan (present Bangladesh).

The Narendra Modi government has amended the Citizenship Act allowing refugees fleeing religious persecution (other than Muslims) in neighbouring countries, citizenship in India. Writ petitions have been filed challenging the legislation.