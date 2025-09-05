MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
55 families rescued from Yamuna floods in Ghaziabad as NDRF teams evacuate villagers

Engineers from the irrigation department have been deployed along the embankment for round-the-clock monitoring

PTI Published 05.09.25, 10:27 AM
Residents outside a partially submerged house as the Yamuna river continues to flow in spate

Residents outside a partially submerged house as the Yamuna river continues to flow in spate PTI

At least 55 families were rescued from a flood-affected village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh as water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana caused the Yamuna river to swell, officials said on Thursday.

The rescued families are from Badarpur village, situated on the banks of the Yamuna in the Loni sub-division, and were evacuated with the help of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed in the area, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt told PTI.

"Arrangements for food, including milk for infants, have been made for the rescued families," Bhatt said, adding that camps have been set up for villagers, though many are reluctant to move to them.

Also Read

The ADM said the administration's top priority is to protect the Yamuna embankment to prevent the floodwaters from impacting more villages.

Engineers from the irrigation department have been deployed along the embankment for round-the-clock monitoring.

Ambulances, a health department team and essential medicines have also been stationed in the affected region. Fodder supplies for cattle have been dispatched to Badarpur, Mirpur Hindu, Pachayra, Cardamom, Lutfullapur Nawada and Allipur villages, the ADM added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

