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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Security scare at Delhi Assembly as vehicle breaks through complex gate, ink thrown at Speaker’s car

'Three people have been detained. The car was recovered, and the accused were caught in north Delhi,' a police officer say

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.04.26, 03:52 PM
Gate 2 of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha through which a man in a car broke into the complex in broad daylight on Monday.

Gate 2 of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha through which a man in a car broke into the complex in broad daylight on Monday. Picture from X.

A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises, leading to a security scare on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police later detained three people, including the driver, and seized the vehicle from north Delhi.

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Multiple police teams, along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the site and conducted a thorough sweep of the area to rule out any threat, a police officer said.

The car, bearing a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, they said.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.

The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.

Meanwhile, forensic experts examined the flower bouquet that was allegedly kept inside the assembly premises. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted a thorough sweep of the area to rule out any explosive threat.

“We were standing here, near the grip area above. We saw that a car had already entered inside. So we moved to this side and saw that it was a white Ciaz car. It came directly, broke the gate, and sped away in that direction,” an eyewitness told India Today TV.

“We were all standing here. As soon as the sound was heard, everyone gathered here -- even the rickshaw drivers came. What kind of sound was it? Did it break the gate?,” another eyewitness added.

Delhi Police have begun a thorough investigation, relying on CCTV footage and other available evidence to trace the vehicle and identify the driver. Sources say the authorities are also reviewing access points and questioning assembly staff present during the breach.

The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.

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