Security forces clash with terrorists in J&K's Udhampur and Kishtwar, night cordon intensified

Night cordon has been intensified after brief encounters broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts on Wednesday, as security forces established contact with terrorists, officials said.

"During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at Jopher belt in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur," police said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two to three terrorists were trapped after "firing took place", they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, said that night cordon has been intensified in the area after exchange of fire with terrorists.

"We got information that suspected terrorists were spotted at Martha village (in Jopher belt). Teams from Udhampur rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the area.

"There was a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces that lasted for about two hours, prompting the mobilisation of the army and CRPF. Additional reinforcements have been deployed in the area," Nagpure told reporters.

The SSP also said it was difficult to access the mountainous area because of dense woods and a river flowing through it.

"Two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area," he said.

Acting on a similar tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district late on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

It was followed by a brief exchange of fire with the terrorists in the Naidgam area, they said, adding that night cordon has been intensified in the area.

Police and security forces were tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyal area of Kathua district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in an encounter in the area on March 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.