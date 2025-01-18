Screening of documentary about AAP leaders' arrest checked, Kejriwal says BJP is 'scared'

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged the Delhi Police prevented the screening of a documentary exposing the "secrets" and "conspiracies" behind the arrest of leaders of his party.

A senior Delhi police officer said no permission was taken for the screening event despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force in Delhi in view of the assembly polls on February 5.

But Kejriwal questioned why was permission needed for a private screening of a documentary. He told a press conference here the documentary -- "Unbreakable" -- was to be shown to the media at the private event, and it was not any political programme.

"No votes were going to be sought at the event neither anything was to be said against any party," Kejriwal said The AAP convener shared a picture of venue of the screening at the Pyarelal Bhawan at ITO, showing a heavy police presence.

He charged the police did not allow the screening at the behest of the BJP.

"The BJP is completely scared of the documentary because it uncovers the secrets and conspiracies behind the arrest of AAP leaders in the past two years. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional activities of the BJP," he alleged.

Prominent AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were arrested by central agencies in corruption cases during 2023-24.

A senior police officer said political parties have to apply for prior permission through a single window system at the office of the District Election Officer (DEO) for holding any event during the MCC period.

"This is a standard process during the elections. For the screening event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of MCC guidelines," he added.

