MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 May 2025

Scheduled conversation between DGMOs of India and Pakistan deferred till Monday evening

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known

PTI Published 12.05.25, 02:18 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

ADVERTISEMENT

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Narendra Modi is silent as Donald Trump claims to have brokered peace with Pakistan

India treads carefully to protect US trade deal; it can’t risk derailing negotiations. But Delhi is scrambling to regain control of the story – and make clear it doesn’t take dictation from Washington
Quote left Quote right

Walking away with a heart full of gratitude...Will look back at my Test career with a smile

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT