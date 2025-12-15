'Insult to the Mahatma’: Opposition targets Centre over proposal to drop Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA

Opposition parties have closed ranks over the proposed renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) seeing it an attempt to remove the Father of the Nation’s name from one of India’s most recognisable welfare laws.

Posting on X, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor argued that the ideological framing behind the move was flawed. "The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces; they were the twin pillars of Gandhiji’s consciousness," he said.

Replacing Gandhi’s name in a scheme meant for the rural poor, Tharoor said. "His final breath was a testament to 'Ram'; let us not dishonour his legacy by creating a division where none existed."

The Congress, along with parties such as Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, has warned the government of confrontation in the ongoing winter session of Parliament if the renaming is pushed through.

The government plans to rename MGNREGA as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), abbreviated as VB-G RAM G.

Trinamool Congress MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sagarika Ghose said, "The Modi government is insulting the memory of the Mahatma and also insulting Rabindranath Tagore who first bestowed the title Mahatma on Gandhiji."

Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government’s intent and handling of the issue in Parliament. He said a bill to rename MGNREGA was listed in a supplementary business agenda earlier in the day but was never taken up.

"The Great Mahatma’s last words were ‘ Hey Ram’ - Why remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MNREGA Act ? Was there ever any doubt about Mahatma Gandhi’s faith in Lord Ram? His bhajans bear testimony to his faith," Tewari said.

From the Samajwadi Party, MP Awadhesh Prasad said the debate over the name was a distraction from the scheme’s real problems.

"Instead of just changing the name of MGNREGA, the government should focus on paying wages to workers, many of whom haven’t received payment for years. Considering rising inflation, MGNREGA wages should be increased to at least Rs 1,000 per day for workers," Prasad said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of distancing itself from Gandhi’s legacy.

"The government first drops the gimmick of invoking 'Revered Bapu's' name and, after facing embarrassment, now wants to impose a name like 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (VB-G RAM G)'. This repeated restlessness in changing the name reveals the government's guilt," Gehlot said.

" Russian President Putin and all the heads of state at the G-20 pay homage to Bapu at Raj Ghat; since independence, every visiting head of state has gone to Raj Ghat to offer tribute, which shows Gandhi ji's stature on the world stage. On the other hand, in their own country, there is a conspiracy underway to erase him," he added.