Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after undergoing two surgeries following knife attack

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital here on Tuesday, five days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his house in upscale Bandra.

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury.

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room.

Mumbai Police on Sunday, said it has arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The acused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, is a Bangladeshi national.

He had changed his name to Vijay Das after he entered India. Police are trying to ascertain if he entered India illegally.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft.