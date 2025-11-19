‘Safe and secure’: Tihar rejects Chaitanyananda’s allegation of threat inside prison

Tihar jail authorities have informed a Delhi court that self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in southwest Delhi, is in “safe and secure custody,” countering his claim that his life was in danger inside the prison.

Chaitanyananda, a former chairman of the management institute where the alleged incidents took place, had told Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar on November 15 that he faced threats within Tihar.

He is currently in judicial custody over allegations of molesting several women. In a status report submitted before the magistrate, the jail administration said officials spoke to the inmate about his concerns, but he “did not disclose anyone's name.”

“The inmate is presently lodged in safe and secure custody. He has been advised that whenever he feels harassed or threatened by anyone, he may immediately report the matter to any jail Official/Officer or to the undersigned directly,” read the report signed by a deputy superintendent.

The report said jail staff had been told to stay alert and address any grievance raised by him. It also noted that “during the course of interaction, inmate concerned had also shown apprehension in jail van and at lock up.”

A letter has been sent to a DCP-rank Delhi Police officer to ensure his security during transit from prison to court.

Responding to Chaitanyananda’s complaint that he was not allowed to wear a saffron robe, the authorities clarified: “Office has no objection to the same.”

The report added that he has already been granted a restricted diet without onion and garlic. “The staff deployed at the kitchen has been duly instructed to provide the said restricted diet to the inmate routinely.”

On November 15, he was produced before the magisterial court after completing 14 days of judicial custody, where he made the claim about threats in prison. The court then sought a detailed response from the jail administration.

Earlier in the month, Chaitanyananda withdrew his bail plea filed before a sessions court. His counsel told Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh that the application was being withdrawn as the “charges needed to be examined after the filing of the chargesheet.”