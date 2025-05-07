SAD demands martyr status, compensation for four Sikhs killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has condemned the shelling by Pakistani forces on the Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community.

The party has demanded that the deceased be honoured as martyrs and that their families be adequately compensated.

In a post on X, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji, a religious musician (raagi), soldier Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives.”

Another Sikh woman, Bibi Ruby Kaur, was killed in the Manakot area.

The party urged the government to recognise the sacrifice made by the victims.

“We pray for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones. The martyrs must be honoured for their sacrifice and that their families must receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief,” Badal stated.

Reiterating the Sikh community’s historic role in defending the nation, Badal added, “The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country. We stand like a rock with our armed forces.”

“Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if our honor is challenged by the enemy, we need no reminder to fulfill our patriotic duties,” he said.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, also condemned the shelling that damaged the gurdwara and led to the loss of lives.

“The attack on Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha and the loss of Sikh lives is not just an event—it is a blow to humanity,” he said.

Calling for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, Jathedar Gargaj urged restraint from both India and Pakistan. “Both governments must act with wisdom, not weapons,” he said.

According to official sources, at least 12 civilians were killed and more than 45 were injured in the cross-border shelling, predominantly in Jammu’s Poonch sector.

The shelling was a response to India’s Operation Sindoor and damaged several homes.

“Since 1947, this conflict has caused suffering, including to Hindus and Sikhs near the border. How many more must pay for a conflict they did not create?” asked Jathedar Gargaj. “War always devours the innocent… Peace is not weakness—it is the strength we must summon.”

Paying tribute to the victims, Gargaj said, “Amreek Singh served through kirtan, Amarjeet Singh defended the borders, and Ranjit Singh was a tradesman. Their lives should not have ended like this.”

He called for ardas (prayers) for the souls of the departed and strength for their families.

Addressing residents in the conflict-hit region, he urged them to stay united. “Support one another. Take shelter in Gurbani. Stay firm. Pray for peace,” he said.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, local residents are fleeing Poonch fearing further violence. “Villagers are migrating to their relatives’ houses in Jammu,” said Darshan Bharti, a local resident of Poonch, which lies 20 km from the Line of Control.

“There is panic in Poonch town, which has witnessed two deaths in the Pakistani shelling. You can see long queues at fuel stations,” Bharti added, saying he too was evacuating his family to Jammu.