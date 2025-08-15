In Independence Day speeches, Abdullah demands restoration of statehood, Stalin slams Centre’s ‘usurping’ of state powers

Chief Ministers across states used their Independence Day speeches on Friday to flag Centre’s discrimination, issues of law enforcement, identity, and development priorities.

At Bakshi Stadium, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised linking terror incidents to the Union Territory’s political status.

Referring to a Supreme Court observation on the Pahalgam killings of April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, he called the reference “unfortunate” and rejected the idea of terrorism influencing decisions on statehood.

Abdullah announced a signature campaign to demand restoration of statehood. “Pakistan should not be allowed to influence it through terrorism,” he said.

At Fort St George, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin accused the Centre of “usurping” state powers in key sectors such as education and health. "During the past few years, we see that the Centre is making several efforts to take away the rights of state governments in several sectors," he alleged.

In a message posted in Bengali on X, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee invoked the state’s history of resistance. “This Bengal stood tall and fought against foreign powers, against injustice and oppression. The spirit of struggle runs in our blood. Even today, we roar against injustice.”

She paid tribute to leaders of the Bengal Renaissance and freedom fighters, stating, “In the days to come, our struggle to uphold the honour of every citizen will continue on the path shown by these pioneers. I am certain that in this struggle, the people will stand by our side.”

In Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged discrimination in allocation of resources from the Centre. He also questioned the functioning of Constitutional bodies.

“There is growing concern that Constitutional bodies like the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and others are not working to uphold the true values of democracy and cooperative federalism as enshrined in the Constitution,” the CM said.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he had given “absolute power” to the police to act against crimes targeting women.

“People who are involved in crimes against women have no place in society, they must be in jail… nobody, no matter how influential he may be, will be spared,” he said.

Odisha has recently witnessed a series of brutal crimes against women, including gang rape, harassment-driven suicide, and burnings.

He also announced additional rice allotments for poor families in 11 districts for three months and signalled possible special legislation against organised crime.