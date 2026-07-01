Aaditya aide joins Shinde's Sena, becomes Mahayuti nominee for Council deputy chair

Key Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the post of deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council as the ruling Mahayuti candidate, formally signalling his switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The high-profile crossover, coming barely days after six Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members defected to the Shinde camp, marks yet another setback for the Uddhav-led faction and reinforces the perception that the ruling alliance has intensified its campaign to systematically erode the Sena (UBT)’s organisation and legislative strength.

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The move immediately triggered speculation that more Sena (UBT) legislators could follow suit. “Operation Tiger-3 has not started yet. It will start now.... Except the Thackerays, all other legislators will join the Shiv Sena,” Shinde camp minister Sanjay Shirsat said.

A former NCP MLA, Ahir had joined the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of Aaditya Thackeray’s closest political associates. Widely credited with playing a key organisational role in Aaditya’s victory from the Worli Assembly constituency, Ahir was rewarded with a Legislative Council berth in 2022 — the same year Shinde split the Shiv Sena.

Confirming his move, Ahir thanked Shinde for reposing faith in him while carefully avoiding any criticism of Uddhav or Aaditya. “I sincerely accept the responsibility entrusted to me by Eknath Shinde. I am deeply grateful to him for placing an ordinary party worker in such a high position,” he said.

The defection, however, drew a sharp response from Aaditya, who accused Ahir of abandoning the party that had politically elevated him. He also sought to recast the defections as part of a larger BJP power struggle rather than merely as Shinde’s expansion.

“This is not Operation Tiger. If you look closely, you will realise it is Operation Devendra Fadnavis. The chief minister’s wings are being clipped,” Aaditya alleged, claiming that the BJP’s central leadership was weakening Fadnavis while enhancing Shinde’s political clout.

However, Ahir’s nomination was filed in the presence of Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, underlining a public display of unity by the Mahayuti despite persistent speculation over internal rivalries.

“Today, Sachin Ahir has played a shot just like Sachin Tendulkar,” Shinde said. “He has filled two forms today — one for the deputy chairperson’s post and another for joining the Mahayuti,” the deputy chief minister added.

Rejecting Opposition allegations of engineering defections, Shinde insisted his party was expanding on its own political appeal. “We do not believe in breaking people. We believe in bringing people together,” he said.

NCP buzz

The latest setback for the Sena (UBT) has revived political chatter over the future of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, with speculation resurfacing about a possible merger with the Congress to counter the BJP’s aggressive expansion strategy.

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that discussions were underway over a possible merger. “Talks with the Congress high command on a merger are on. Those who subscribe to the secular ideals of the Congress and Sharad Pawar are always welcome in our party,” Wadettiwar, a Congress MLA, told NDTV.

The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha members. BJP insiders claimed that at least five of them were willing to switch sides.

“Many NCP MPs and MLAs are opposed to a merger with the Congress and are prepared to defect,” a BJP MP from Maharashtra claimed.