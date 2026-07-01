Maoist-free but dumps throw up arms cache as forces widen Bastar forest searches

Security forces have launched massive search operations across the Bastar region and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Maoist dumps inside the forests of Narayanpur district near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, sources said.

The operation has been intensified after Chhattisgarh was declared free of Naxalism in May.

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Earlier this week, security personnel unearthed two Maoist dumps containing arms, ammunition, communication equipment and other materials hidden in the Tekla forest hills in Narayanpur. Bastar comprises seven districts, including Narayanpur.

The seizure, according to a CRPF official, included an Insas rifle, two Insas magazines and 21 rounds, two SLR rifles, four SLR magazines and 63 live rounds, two .303 rifles, two .303 magazines and 65 live rounds, two 30-OC guns, nine magazines and 36 live rounds, a barrel grenade launcher, a single-shot gun, three detonators, two scanners, and 28 rounds of 6.7mm ammunition.

In another operation at the Toyameta hills, security forces recovered arms and ammunition and ₹24 lakh in cash concealed in another Maoist dump.

Earlier, security personnel had destroyed a Maoist “ordnance factory” in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district that was engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives to target security forces. Equipment allegedly used in making arms, including two lathes, two motors, a grinder, inverter units, batteries, iron rods and solar plates, was also seized.

The search operations are being carried out by joint teams of the state police force, along with personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, based on intelligence inputs obtained from surrendered Maoists. “Continuous anti-Naxal operations have caused significant damage to the Maoists’ capabilities,” the CRPF official said.

Security forces have also intensified the search inside Jharkhand’s Saranda forest for Misir Besra, 66, the last active politburo member of the CPI-Maoist.