RTI posers hit poll panel wall: AAP questions EC’s transparency amid 'vote chori' row

A day after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s second instalment of allegations of “vote chori”, the AAP claimed that the Election Commission had stonewalled RTI queries on similar complaints by the party before the Assembly polls here earlier this year.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted an RTI reply by the poll panel earlier this month in which it denied sharing any details on the status of the complaint filed by former Delhi chief minister Atishi that deletion applications had been filed in the name of genuine voters in the New Delhi seat without their knowledge.

Bharadwaj said: “They do not want an investigation and do not want to give information. Both former CEC Rajiv Kumar and current CEC Gyanesh Kumar… are suspected of vote chori.”

In response to AAP’s allegations, the poll panel posted a copy of the New Delhi district election officer’s report on January 10. It says: “During the continuous updation period from 15th December 2024 to 2nd January 2025, a total of 3,956 Form 6 submissions were received. Of these, 327 forms have been disposed of, while 3,629 forms remain under process. Out of the disposed forms, 64% (212 forms) were rejected due to insufficient documentation…. Notices under Form 12 are also being

issued to applicants to ascertain their identity, and booth-level officers are conducting parallel field verifications as per Election Commission norms.”