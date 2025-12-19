Rajouri security sweep under way after reports of suspicious movement in villages

Security forces launched an extensive search operation in villages across Rajouri district after reports of suspicious movement in the region.

The operation, which began around midnight on Thursday, is continuing, officials said.

Security forces received reports of unusual activity in villages located between the Thanamandi and Manjakote subdivisions of the Jammu division.

“Acting on the reports, joint teams of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Special Operations Group cordoned off the area during the midnight hours,” officials said.

The operation was resumed with the first light of day, with aggressive searches underway in areas including Behrote Gali, they said.