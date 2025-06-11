RCB felicitation at Vidhana Soudha was not govt organised; I called governor: Siddaramaiah

Reiterating that the RCB team felicitation event in front of Vidhana Soudha on June 4 was not organised by the state government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that he "called" Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the event, which he too was attending.

He said the event on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"On June 4, Karnataka State Cricket Association and RCB organised a felicitation programme for players. I was invited at 11.29 am that day and I accepted it. The Chief Secretary also called me. I had said go ahead. The Governor also attended the event. There are media reports that the Governor had come to the event on his own. It is not correct," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Political Secretary to the CM K Govindraj (who has now been removed from the post) rang up Raj Bhavan and handed over the call to me stating that the Governor was also coming. I spoke to the Governor and told him that I'm going to the felicitation event. You too please come. I called him."

"So, the Governor too attended the felicitation event, which ended in 20 minutes as there was rain and both of us left thereafter. This is what happened. Newspapers and TV channels have reported that no one had invited the Governor and he had come on his own, so I'm giving this clarification," he added.

Responding to a question about whether an official invitation was extended to the Governor before he called him, and if so by whom, Siddaramaiah said, "I don't know who invited or not. I called him as I was attending the event." Clarifying that it was not an event organised by the government, he said it was organised by KSCA and RCB.

On June 4, along with a felicitation to the RCB on the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, a celebration was also organised at the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, where a large number of people thronged, leading to a stampede, in which eleven people died and 56 were injured.

Responding to a question on the demand to enhance compensation for stampede victims, the CM said, Rs 25 lakh has been provided to the kin of each deceased. "We will discuss it in the cabinet." To a question on the BJP announcing a protest demanding his resignation in connection with the stampede, the CM said the opposition party is doing politics.

"They will do politics. The BJP lies and misleads the people and then demands resignation. During Kumbh Mela 40-50 people were killed due to stampede. Did they demand resignation then? A bridge collapsed on the inauguration day, people were killed. Did they demand the PM's resignation? How many were killed in the Godhra incident. Who was the CM then in Gujarat? During Covid without oxygen supply people died. Did Basavaraj Bommai (former Karnataka CM from BJP) resign then?" he asked.

