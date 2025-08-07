MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

Uttarakhand: 65 stranded in flood-hit Uttarkashi rescued, advanced equipment to be airlifted in Dharali

The advanced equipment will help rescuers dredge through the huge volume of rubble in search of the missing

PTI Published 07.08.25, 11:07 AM
SDRF personnel conduct salvage operations in flood-hit Dharali of Uttarkashi district, in Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

SDRF personnel conduct salvage operations in flood-hit Dharali of Uttarkashi district, in Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. PTI

Rescue operations in Uttarakhand's flash flood-ravaged Uttarkashi district gained momentum on Thursday, with 65 stranded people airlifted to Matli, officials said.

Efforts were also stepped up to airlift advanced equipment to the Himalayan village of Dharali to speed up the search for those trapped under rubble, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there was no official word on how many people are missing, locals claimed hundreds could be buried under the debris.

Sixty-five people, including tourists who were stranded at various places in Uttarkashi district, have been shifted to Matli by helicopter, according to the officials.

Buses have been arranged to send them to their respective destinations, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is camping in Uttarkashi to monitor the rescue operations, interacted with some of those rescued in the buses.

Those rescued included pilgrims from various parts of the country who were stranded on the way to Gangotri following Tuesday's flash floods. They thanked the Army, the state government and locals for providing them shelter and supporting them in every way.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police and other related agencies are involved in the relief and rescue operations.

SDRF IG Arun Mohan Joshi said, "Our priority today is to airlift advanced equipment to the spot. Our teams coming with advanced equipment on Wednesday were held up due to blocked roads." There are 50 to 60-ft-high mounds of debris and those missing may be trapped under them, he said.

Landslides have blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali, where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday.

The advanced equipment will help rescuers dredge through the huge volume of rubble in search of the missing. Eleven Army personnel from a nearby camp in Harsil are among those missing.

Another priority is rescuing pilgrims stranded at different locations because of blocked roads. There could be 300-400 of them, Joshi said.

Besides locals and tourists, the missing may include labourers as several hotels were under construction at the site of the flash floods.

Ground penetrating radars and sniffer dogs are also likely to be used to trace the missing, the officials said.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates, and is home to several hotels and home stays.

Rescuers recovered two bodies on Wednesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttarakhand Flash Floods
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What forced starvation does to the people: Famine lessons for Gaza from Bengal

The people of Gaza – the few that survive the genocide – might one day return to a life that has a semblance of normalcy, but if the Bengal famine is anything to go by, their lives will be anything but normal
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

Your govt is clueless... can’t even blame this foreign policy disaster on 70 years of Congress

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT