MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

Religious preacher seeks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as gurudakshina from army chief

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who arrived in an army helicopter, was quoted as telling the students of a school run by the ashram that he was thankful to the Modi government for giving freedom to the forces during Operation Sindoor

Piyush Srivastava Published 30.05.25, 06:27 AM
Swami Rambhadracharya addresses the media in Chitrakoot on Thursday

Swami Rambhadracharya addresses the media in Chitrakoot on Thursday PTI

Religious preacher Swami Rambhadracharya on Thursday asked Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as gurudakshina while giving diksha (spiritual initiation) to him and his wife Sunita Dwivedi, saying he “needed it at any cost”.

“I gave them the diksha of Ram mantra. It was the same diskha which Hanumanji had received from Sitaji before invading and winning over Lanka. I demanded PoK in gurudakshina because I need it at any cost,” the seer, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan by the Narendra Modi government in 2015, told local reporters after the hour-long rituals at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world is seeing a new India under Narendra Modi. We demand that he declare the Ramcharitmanas (written by Tulsidas) as a national textbook,” Rambhadracharya said.

Dwivedi, who arrived in an army helicopter, was quoted as telling the students of a school run by the ashram that he was thankful to the Modi government for giving freedom to the forces during Operation Sindoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Swami Rambhadracharya Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Upendra Dwivedi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India expects US to assess student visa applications on merit amid interview halt

The changes effected by the US in its visa regime have triggered widespread uncertainty among students world-wide including in India
Sunil Mittal
Quote left Quote right

India spends less than one per cent of GDP on R&D, which is inadequate for a country of our size

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT