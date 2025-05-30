Religious preacher seeks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as gurudakshina from army chief

Religious preacher Swami Rambhadracharya on Thursday asked Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as gurudakshina while giving diksha (spiritual initiation) to him and his wife Sunita Dwivedi, saying he “needed it at any cost”.

“I gave them the diksha of Ram mantra. It was the same diskha which Hanumanji had received from Sitaji before invading and winning over Lanka. I demanded PoK in gurudakshina because I need it at any cost,” the seer, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan by the Narendra Modi government in 2015, told local reporters after the hour-long rituals at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot.

“The world is seeing a new India under Narendra Modi. We demand that he declare the Ramcharitmanas (written by Tulsidas) as a national textbook,” Rambhadracharya said.

Dwivedi, who arrived in an army helicopter, was quoted as telling the students of a school run by the ashram that he was thankful to the Modi government for giving freedom to the forces during Operation Sindoor.