India to get three Apache helicopters, to be deployed along Western border

Three Apache attack helicopters are expected to join the Indian Army's Aviation Corps next week, according to news reports quoting sources in the know of the development.

According to The New Indian Express, the choppers will add to the attack capability along the Western borders.

India and the United States had signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches during Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi in 2020. Prior to this development, the Indian Air Force had signed a contract with US and Boeing for as many as 22 Apache helicopters in September 2025.

These Apaches are expected to significantly enhance the Army’s capability along the Line of Control and the International Border with Pakistan, where tensions and troop presence have risen in recent years, including under the ambit of Operation Sindoor.

The IAF already operates two Apache squadrons-one in Pathankot (Punjab) and another in Jorhat (Assam).

These advanced choppers are known for their agility, firepower, and advanced targeting systems. Unsurprisingly, the Army requires these attack helicopters as a major component of its arsenal.

They also have night vision navigation systems, which will make the offensive capabilities of the army even more effective. Additionally, they also include the latest communication, navigation, sensor, and weapon systems.

Delay in delivery

The six new Apache attack helicopters will reportedly be based at Jodhpur in Rajasthan for deployment along the western borders along Pakistan.

The Apache squadron in Jodhpur was established last year by the Army Aviation Corps. The Squadron has been waiting for helicopters for over 15 months now.

The helicopters were initially expected between May and June 2024 but were later rescheduled for December. Sources in the defence ministry indicate that this delay is due to technical issues faced by the US.

Officials had also expressed hope that the remaining three units of the Boeing AH‑64E Apache helicopters would arrive in India in the next few months, before the end of 2025.

What we know about the Apache AH-64E

The AH-64E Apache, also known as the Apache Guardian, is the latest and most advanced version of the renowned Apache helicopter lineage.

Globally recognised as one of the most capable multi-role combat helicopters, it forms the backbone of the US Army’s attack aviation fleet and is in use by a growing number of international forces.

As of today, over 1,280 Apache helicopters are in active service worldwide, having collectively logged more than five million flight hours.

Of these, more than 1.3 million hours were recorded in combat operations, establishing the platform’s credibility in real-world scenarios.

The AH-64E variant, which will be in production until at least 2028, is engineered to remain operational until the 2060s.

With its Version 6 (v6) upgrade, the AH-64E brings improved sensors, software, avionics, and weapons systems.

The Apache is built around the concept of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), integrating seamlessly into a connected battlefield environment. Its Modular Open Systems Architecture allows it to adapt to new technologies and battlefield requirements.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the Apache, has focused on the aircraft’s agility, reach, and resilience. The platform supports a wide range of roles, from anti-tank warfare and close air support to reconnaissance and suppression of enemy air defences.

With inputs from agencies