Red Fort metro station closed, traffic curbs imposed after deadly blast in Delhi

The Red Fort Metro Station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday, a day after a powerful blast near the historic monument killed at least 12 people and injured many others. Authorities also imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas, officials said.

A high-intensity explosion had ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the metro station on Monday evening, setting several vehicles ablaze, they added.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced, "Service Update. Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing traffic diversions on both carriageways and service roads along Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut.

The advisory stated that the restrictions would remain in place from 6 am until further orders and urged commuters to take alternate routes to ensure a smooth journey.

"No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut and vice versa," it said.

Following the blast, the national capital has been placed on high alert, with enhanced security and strict vigil at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Death toll rises

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort rose to 12, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said. Police said three more people succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 12.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police.

Railways strengthen security

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed grief over the Delhi blast and said all major railway stations are on high alert. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have intensified surveillance at stations across Delhi-NCR, deploying dog squads, strengthening CCTV monitoring, and checking suspicious passengers.

In Maharashtra, a precautionary alert was issued, with police tightening security at airports, rail stations, and crowded areas. The RPF and GRP increased patrolling at Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Nagpur stations, while the ATS and local police launched combing operations and vehicle checks. Authorities urged public cooperation as vigilance was stepped up nationwide.