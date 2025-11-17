MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 November 2025

Red Fort blast toll climbs to 15 as two more injured die at Delhi hospital

LNJP Hospital confirms two more fatalities from the November 10 explosion, with several survivors still battling injuries

PTI Published 17.11.25, 06:57 PM
Commuters near the Red Fort days after a car blast in the area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort was reopened on Saturday

Commuters near the Red Fort days after a car blast in the area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort was reopened on Saturday PTI

The death toll in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort rose to 15 after two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another victim, Bilal, had died during treatment last Thursday to take the toll to 13. With the latest fatalities, the number of those killed in the high-intensity explosion has now climbed to 15, with many others still undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The Delhi Police said they received information about the latest deaths from the hospital, adding that post-mortem examinations will be conducted soon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests ‘active co-conspirator’ of Umar Nabi in Red Fort blast as probe widens

Fresh arrests, court remand and interstate links deepen NIA probe into the VBIED blast that killed 13 near Red Fort
Sheikh Hasina
Quote left Quote right

I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be tested fairly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT