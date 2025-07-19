Red alert issued in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, disaster management officials to be ready

The MeT department on Saturday issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday.

Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar in the Kumaon region are likely to be pounded by extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MeT department also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts in the Garhwal region as well as Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Kumaon.

The district administrations were asked to take necessary precautions, including controlling the movement of people, quick on-the-spot action and prompt exchange of information in case of an emergency, for safety at all levels in view of the MeT department's warning.

Disaster related equipments and wireless sets should be kept ready at every police station and outposts, said a letter issued by Deputy Secretary, State Emergency Operation Centre, Shivshankar Mishra, to the district magistrates.

Disaster management officials concerned were asked to be on high alert, while departments, including the NHAI, PWD, PMGSY and CPWD, were instructed to ensure that road clearing operations are launched immediately in case of any blockage, according to the letter.

All revenue police sub-inspectors, village development officers and village panchayat officers were asked to stay in places where they are posted, the letter said.

The mobile phones of none of the officials or employees should be switched off during the period, it added.

The tourists in the upper reaches of the Himalayas should not be allowed to travel amid unusual weather or heavy rain, the letter said. Required mechanical equipment should be made available in advance to the landslide-prone areas, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.