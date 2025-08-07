‘Ready to pay the price’: PM Modi says farmers’ interests come first amid US tariff hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means bearing a personal cost, in what is widely seen as a veiled response to US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation targeting Indian exports.

Addressing a global conference marking the birth centenary of agri-scientist M.S. Swaminathan in New Delhi, Modi stated, “Hamare liye apane kisanon ka hit sarvoch prathamikta hai. Bharat apne kisanon, pashu paalakon aur macchuaare bhai-bahanon ke hiton ke saath kabhi bhi samjhuata nahin karega.” (For us, the interests of farmers are our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen.)

His comments came a day after Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total duties up to 50%—one of the steepest levies imposed on any US trading partner. The hike is seen as retaliation for India’s resistance to US demands for greater market access, particularly in agriculture and dairy sectors.

Washington is seeking lower tariffs on American exports like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds, and ethanol, as well as broader entry for its dairy products. India has refused, arguing that such concessions would harm millions of its domestic farmers.

Reaffirming his stance, Modi said, “Main jaanata hoon ki vyaktigat roop se mujhe bahut badee keemat chukaanee padegee. Lekin main iske liye taiyaar hoon.” (I know that I will personally have to pay a heavy price. But I am ready for it.)

He added, “Mere desh ke machhuaaron ke liye, mere desh ke pashu paalokon ke liye aaj Bharat taiyaar hai.” (Today, India is ready (to pay the price) for the fishermen and dairy farmers.)

At the same event, Modi launched a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of Swaminathan and highlighted government initiatives to support the farm and allied sectors, while stressing the need for climate-resilient and heat-resistant crop varieties in the face of climate change.

Though Modi refrained from explicitly mentioning the tariff dispute or the breakdown in trade talks, his remarks follow a collapse in negotiations between India and the US after five rounds of talks.

Key sticking points included Washington’s demand for access to India’s farm and dairy sectors, and New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil.

The new tariffs, set to take effect August 28, are also being interpreted as punitive measures over India’s energy ties with Moscow. Trump has claimed the action is intended to penalise India's Russian oil purchases—despite no similar move yet against China, the largest buyer of Russian crude.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has termed the US decision "extremely unfortunate," and vowed that “India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.”

Foreign ministry official Dammu Ravi criticised the move. “The U.S. tariff hike lacks logic,” he said, calling it “a temporary aberration, a temporary problem that the country will face.”

He added, “In course of time, we are confident that the world will find solutions.”

Amid the escalating tensions, Modi is reportedly preparing for his first visit to China in over seven years—an indication that India may be rethinking its strategic alignments. The development comes as fellow BRICS leaders also prepare to confront the fallout from Trump’s tariffs.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he would initiate a BRICS dialogue on the issue and planned to speak with Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other bloc leaders.

As Ravi summed it up, “Like-minded countries will look for cooperation and economic engagement that will be mutually beneficial to all sides.”

With inputs from agencies