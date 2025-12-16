Ratle power project row in J&K: BJP leaders accused of interference in Kishtwar

Senior BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are caught in a political storm for their alleged interference in the 850MW Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar, with the

executing company threatening to pull out after being coerced by some local politicians for favours such as contracts and jobs.

A senior officer of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) had on Saturday said they were secular people and attempts should not be made to hurt the Hindu-Muslim unity, hinting at a communal angle to the undue demands.

The company on Monday lodged a complaint against Asif Naik, a local “social media influencer”, after he suggested some officers of MEIL were linked to militancy.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday claimed Kishhtwar BJP MLA Shagun Parihar and leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma were interfering in all power projects in the district.

“These projects are not just for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country. These are projects of national importance. There should be no interference in it. I know there are talks about one MLA (Parihar) but in Kishtwar, the two Opposition MLAs (Parihar and Sharma are interfering in every project,” he said.

Omar said he headed the power ministry in Jammu and Kashmir but had no control over the Power Development Corporation, which oversees the construction of projects.

Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Naseer Hussain said the BJP MLA’s “interference is a serious reflection on the poor governance model in J&K, and is deeply concerning”. “Such disruptions are not an act of leadership, but a misuse of power,” he said.

Earlier, Harpal Singh, joint chief operation officer of the Ratle project, had in a video said he had told Parihar that he could employ more people but could grant assistance to the poor, including widows and handicapped people.

“Even after that, what is being done with us, I think there should be no place for it in a democratic country. We are people with a secular character. We cannot go against any political party or go close to another political party. We should be kept away from this. We should be allowed to work properly,” he said.

Parihar has denied the

allegations.