Rally-bound Medha Patkar detained in Odisha: 25 others denied entry to Environment Day event

Environmentalist and the moving force behind the Narmada Bachao Andolan, Medha Patkar, was detained on Thursday at Rayagada, where she had arrived to protest the proposed mining at Sijimali and other tribal-dominated areas of Odisha.

Patkar was scheduled to address a public meeting at Sunger Hatpada, under the Kashipur block in southern Odisha. Her address would have been the attraction at the World Environment Day event on Thursday.

Patkar said: “I was stopped by the police at the railway station at Rayagada. I came to attend a programme for World Environment Day. I had to listen to the voice of the tribals. We were not allowed to participate in the meeting. As Indian citizens, do we not have the right to attend and participate in the meeting?

“The order said we were here to instigate. Are we terrorists? We want to know why the government is scared of us. We are not against development but against destruction. We want development, but it should be such that we protect our land, water and forests for the next generation. For all the projects, consent of the gram sabha should be taken,” she said.

The order, however, stated: “And whereas there is a reasonable apprehension that their movement and presence in the Rayagada district may lead to the deterioration of the law and order, disturb public peace and hinder the smooth conduct of administrative affairs and developmental process in the district.”

Under Section 163 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Surakshya Sanhita, 2023, the collector issued the prohibiting order restricting the people from “entering or remaining present in Rayagada district for two months from the date of issue of this order. Participating in or instigating any form of protest, dharna or unlawful assemblies within the said area. Any violation of this order shall be liable for action as per the law”.

Social activist Narendra Mohanty said: “Patkar, who arrived in Rayagada at 4.30am was expected to join the gathering at Sunger Hatpada under the banner of Maa Mati Mali Surakashya Mancha, an organisation working against mining. However, she was detained by the police before she could travel to the venue. She was shown the order of the Rayagada collector, which had a list containing the names of over 25 people who were to be denied entry to the town.

“The order was issued on Wednesday night. The police who dissuaded her from participating in the meeting took her to Berhampur town.”

Berhampur, one of the major commercial towns in Ganjam, is about 200km from Rayagada.

Condemning her detention, activist Prafulla Kumar Samantara said: “On the direction of the government, the district collector issued the prohibitory order last night. It is the murder of democracy on World Environment Day. Tribal rights have been

snatched away as they were not allowed to have a public meeting where it was planned earlier.

“However, we organised another meeting at Kantamala, 3km from Sunger Hatpada. All of them had come to listen to Medhaji, but were disappointed at not seeing her. All of them are against bauxite mining in Rayagada district as it will adversely affect the environment and their livelihood.”