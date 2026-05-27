Gun assault on militant hideouts in Rajouri enters fourth day amid fierce clashes

The operation against militants in Jammu’s Rajouri dragged into the fourth day on Tuesday, with security forces further intensifying the cordon and using heavier fire in its bid to neutralise the hiding militants.

The ongoing operation, codenamed Sheruwali, is emerging as the longest anti-militancy drive in Jammu since Operation Trashi 1 launched in January and February this year in Kishtwar district in which four militants were killed. The last leg of Operation Trashi 1 lasted more than a month. The entire operation, however, continued for 326 days, according to the army.

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Police sources said the security forces unleashed heavy fire on suspected hideouts on Tuesday, with plumes of smoke seen rising from the encounter site. Videos also showed a helicopter dropping commandos to further tighten the noose around the militants.

The operation is underway in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt of the Manjakote area in Rajouri. Two to three heavily armed militants are believed to be hiding in the area, although the army has not officially revealed the numbers.

The army’s White Knight Corps had earlier revealed that a contact was established at 11.30am on Saturday with militants in the area during an intelligence-based joint operation.

Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF are part of the operation.

The army said they had effectively cordoned off the area where a firefight ensued. There have been intermittent clashes between the two sides over three days, with militants still holding on after more than 80 hours.

Officials said the security agencies were using helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs to track the movement of militants, with thick vegetation and the dangerous terrain helping the insurgents prolong the encounter.

The security forces suspect one of the militants was injured in the gunfight on Monday, after which they have been tracking the bloodstains to get to them. Reinforcements were rushed to the area on Tuesday.