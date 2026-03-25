Rajnath Singh reviews India's defence readiness as West Asia war risks rise

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the evolving security situation in West Asia and assess India’s defence preparedness as the US-Israel war with Iran entered its 25th day.

Sources said the minister reviewed the security situation as the ongoing conflict continues to escalate, prompting India to closely monitor regional developments and their potential impact on national security.

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"The top defence brass briefed the minister on the current security environment and operational readiness, as concerns grow over potential spillovers from the crisis," said a defence ministry official.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz and sent oil prices soaring, posing major economic and strategic challenges for India.

The review meeting was attended by chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.

During the meeting, Singh was briefed on the global and regional security scenario, the impact of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflicts on India and the challenges and opportunities presented by the current geopolitical situation, the defence ministry said.

"The impact of the situation on the supply chain management towards procurement and production of defence equipment, including maintenance and serviceability of existing equipment, was also examined," the ministry said.

The minister directed that operational and technological lessons of the ongoing conflict should be studied continuously to improve India’s preparedness. "We need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt, challenges and opportunities going forward whilst ensuring Aatmanirbharta and operational readiness across all fronts,” he said.