Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case filed over alleged army insult

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by an MP-MLA Special Magistrate Court here on Tuesday in a defamation case filed for his alleged objectionable remark against the Indian Army.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha got the relief after furnishing two securities of ₹20,000 each.

The defamation complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation.

Srivastava had accused Rahul of making an objectionable remark against the army while addressing reporters and the public during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 16, 2022.

According to the complainant, Rahul had mentioned the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on December 9, 2022, and said that “people will

ask what all about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but will not ask even once about the

beating of our soldiers by Chinese soldiers”.

Srivastava alleged that Rahul’s comment had demoralised the “spirit of the Indian forces”.

Rahul had moved Allahabad High Court but failed to get any relief.

He was asked to appear in person at the Lucknow court.

The Congress MP was accompanied by several party workers who chanted: “Desh ka PM kaisa ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho (Who should be the PM of the country? He should be like Rahul Gandhi).”