In letter to PM, Congress's 'full statehood for J&K' reminder to Modi government

Demanding full statehood for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress asked the Narendra Modi government to pass a resolution in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

“It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a union territory following its bifurcation,” wrote both the leaders of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in the joint letter addressed to Modi.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was officially split into two union territories granting the union government larger control over the region, with the scrapping of Article 370.

With the abrogation of Article 370, all the provisions of the Constitution of India became applicable in the region, and allowed non-residents the right to purchase property and land, apply for jobs which were earlier registered for the locals.

The union Home minister, Amit Shah, had described Article 370 as the “gateway to terrorism in India.”

Though a government was elected last year with Omar Abdullah as chief minister, the power lies with the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

In their letter, Kharge and Gandhi reminded Modi of his repeated promise to the people of Kashmir regarding full statehood.

“Your good self has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on May 19, 2024, you stated, “The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it.” Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September, 2024, you reaffirmed “We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region’s statehood.”

Kharge and Rahul also reminded Modi that the Centre had made similar assurances before the Supreme Court before which a case is pending.

“Additionally, we request that the government bring forward legislation to include the union territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land and identity,” they wrote.

The Congress’ demand comes barely days after CM Abdullah alleged he was manhandled by the police and stopped from paying respect to those killed in the fight with the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh under British suzerainty.

Observed as Martyrs’ day across Kashmir, LG Sinha’s administration had placed the CM, MLAs and other political leaders under house arrest, including Abdullah.

“To borrow from the late Arun Jaitley- democracy in J&K is a tyranny of the unelected. To put in terms you will all understand today the unelected nominees of New Delhi locked up the elected representatives of the people of J&K,” Abdullah wrote on his X handle on Monday.