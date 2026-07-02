Delhi govt directs private schools to set up fee regulation committees by July 15

Private schools in the capital will have to justify any proposed fee hike on 18 prescribed parameters, including infrastructure development, transportation, safety measures and staff recruitment, and satisfy parents that the increase is warranted, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday.

The minister said the Delhi government has directed all private unaided schools to constitute a School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRCs) by July 15 under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, warning of strict action against institutions that fail to comply.

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Sood said the government is committed to making quality education affordable and accessible, and asserted that education is "a noble service to society, not a commercial business".

Under the new framework, schools seeking a fee revision will have to place their proposal before the committee and justify the increase on 18 parameters prescribed under the rules, he said.

"These include expenditure on infrastructure development, transportation facilities, school buildings, safety measures, lighting, staff recruitment and other institutional requirements. Schools will have to demonstrate that the proposed hike is linked to genuine improvements and is supported by financial records," the minister said.

According to a statement, every private unaided school must constitute an SLFRC comprising representatives of students' guardians, teachers and the school management. The selection of five guardian representatives and three teacher representatives will be carried out through a public, video-recorded draw of lots after giving a mandatory seven-day public notice.

The process will be monitored by a government-appointed observer.

"Any attempt by school managements to influence the draw or bypass the prescribed procedure would invite strict action, including monetary penalties, withdrawal of school recognition or even a government takeover of the school's management," it stated.

School managements have been directed to submit their proposed fee structures for the next three years to the committees by July 31, it stated, adding that the proposals must be supported by audited financial statements for the previous three years certified by a chartered accountant. Unaudited or self-certified financial records will not be accepted.

The statement also said in compliance with interim orders of the Delhi High Court, private schools will continue to charge fees at the same rate as in the 2025-26 academic session until their revised fee structures are examined and approved by the regulatory committees.

Any excess fee collected during the interim period will be subject to the final outcome of the court proceedings and will have to be refunded or adjusted accordingly.

The Directorate of Education has instructed regional directors and district officials to ensure strict implementation of the new provisions, saying the interests of students and guardians remain the government's priority.

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