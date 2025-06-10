Rahul Dravid joins cricket legends who expressed 'heartbreak' over Bengaluru stampede

Former India batter and head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday expressed his sorrow on the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that took 11 lives and left over 30 injured during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title celebration.

Speaking to NDTV, Dravid said, "Very disappointing. It's very sad. Bengaluru is a sports-passionate city. I come from here. People over here love all sports, not just cricket. They follow all the sports and also all the sporting teams, be it a football team or a kabaddi team. It's really heartbreaking that such an unfortunate incident happened. Our thoughts go out to everyone for unfortunately lost their lives and those who were injured."



Currently associated with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as coach, Dravid said the incident was particularly painful given the city's deep sporting culture.

"Such a tragedy shouldn't have happened," said Dravid.

KSCA officials resign

Soon after the tragedy, A Shankar and ES Jairam resigned from their respective positions of secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking "moral responsibility" of the incident.

Dravid just added himself to the list of cricketers who expressed sorrow over the stampede in Bengaluru.

“What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all,” batting icon Sachin Tendulkar had written on X.

Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble also shared his condolences: “It’s a sad day for cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic!!”

Other cricketers including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh among others also shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

HC denies interim relief to RCB official

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of RCB, in the June 4 stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured 56 people.

The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.

Sosale was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, when he was about to leave for Dubai.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress high command

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at Indira Bhawan.

Congress president Kharge had sought a detailed report on the stampede.

"CM and Deputy CM have come to meet the high command to discuss the RCB incident. The party high command has called them," state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters here.

Jarkiholi said an investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence on the government's part.

"The truth will be known after the investigation report is finalised," he said.

The minister said he was in the national capital to meet Union ministers and discuss state projects.

They are also likely to meet Union ministers on state issues.

The Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible and demanding their resignation.

Siddaramaiah has distanced himself from the incident, saying he was informed late and that the government did not organise the stadium event.

The tragedy has sparked a controversy, with the Opposition demanding accountability and calling for a special Assembly session to discuss the incident.

(With PTI inputs)