Rabri Devi seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases; cites ‘apprehension of bias’

In a plea moved on Monday before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Devi said she has a 'reasonable apprehension' that the current court may not deliver 'fair and impartial justice'

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 24.11.25, 02:10 PM
Rabri Devi

Rabri Devi PTI

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has sought the transfer of all CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases pending against her from the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

In a plea moved on Monday before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Devi said she has a “reasonable apprehension” that the current court may not deliver “fair and impartial justice”.

Devi is an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam matters.

Also Read

All of them are being heard by Special Judge Gogne. Her plea states, “The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order.”

The petition argues that there is “a reasonable apprehension of bias” and requests that the matters be reassigned to another court with the appropriate jurisdiction.

The transfer plea is expected to be taken up later in the day.

