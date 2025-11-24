MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Telangana teen dies after alleged botched piles treatment, quack booked for negligence

Police said the man who ran the clinic claimed he offered treatment for piles based on methods he had 'acquired from his forefathers'

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 24.11.25, 01:45 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 16-year-old boy’s death in Telangana has triggered questions about unqualified medical practices that continue to operate in semi-urban and rural pockets.

Police on Monday said the boy died after an alleged botched piles treatment carried out by a self-proclaimed healer who ran a small clinic with his wife.

According to police, the teenager, a second-year intermediate student, had been suffering from piles when he and his family approached the local practitioner. The boy underwent a procedure on November 12.

His mother later alleged in her complaint that there was “negligence in giving treatment to his son.” What followed was ten days of worsening health. Despite repeated visits to the clinic, the bleeding continued, the complaint said.

The boy was treated there until November 21, but after he developed fever and other complications, the family was advised to shift him to a private hospital.

He was eventually taken to another medical facility, and later to a state-run hospital on November 22, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said the man who ran the clinic claimed he offered treatment for piles based on methods he had “acquired from his forefathers.”

A police official confirmed that a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against him. His wife, who assisted during the procedure, is also under scrutiny.

Telangana Teenager
