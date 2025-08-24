Puri temple to set up maternity rooms, easing visit for women devotees with infants

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will set up a dedicated breastfeeding room within the 12th-century temple premises.

The administration will appoint a woman to manage the breastfeeding or maternity room. Her job will be to ensure privacy, hygiene and comfort for babies and mothers.

“It’s going to benefit thousands of women devotees. Many women devotees reach here after travelling long distances with infants to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. The dedicated room will be a great relief for them,” said a senior servitor of the temple.

Chief temple administrator, Arabinda Padhee, has directed officials to initiate steps for operationalising the room. Sources said the room would come up within a month.

The maternity room will also send a message about the importance of breastfeeding babies, officials said.

According to the World Health Organisation and Unicef, breastfeeding has significant benefits for babies, such as protection against illness and lower risks of obesity.